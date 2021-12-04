"I said what I said" - Rhea Ripley hits back at current champion; lays out challenge for a match

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a message to Mandy Rose. Ripley warned the reigning NXT Women’s Champion and other members of her WarGames team.

In a recently posted clip, the former NXT Women's Champion stated that she will be live tweeting during the WarGames event. Ripley went on to claim that her good friend Raquel Gonzalez will defeat Dakota Kai and her team of "muppets."

Mandy Rose certainly didn't appreciate Rhea Ripley's message and responded furiously by asking who she was calling "muppets." Replying to the current NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley had this to say:

“I said, what I said. Fight me,” wrote Ripley.

Mandy Rose and Rhea Ripley continued their Twitter battle. Rose seems open to the idea of facing The Nightmare at some point down the road,

The upcoming NXT WarGames Women’s team will feature Mandy Rose’s team, which includes Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne and Dakota Kai. Meanwhile, Io Shirai’s team will comprise of Raquel Gonzalez, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray.

Rhea Ripley has been highly successful in WWE so far, including on the main roster

Rhea Ripley is a former NXT Women's Champion and it would be interesting to see if she would take a trip to NXT 2.0 and possibly challenge Mandy Rose for the title.

On the main roster, Rhea Ripley has won the RAW Women's Championship. She was also recently the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Nikki A.S.H. The duo were defeated by Queen Zelina and Carmella, who ended their championship reign at 63 days.

Now that Ripley has dropped the tag team titles, she could once again focus on the singles division. There is definitely a chance of a potential match between her and the leader of Toxic Attraction but this would only happen if WWE decided to send Ripley to NXT 2.0.

