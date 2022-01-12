WWE Hall of Famer claims Eric Bischoff drove him to drink

Ric Flair says he and Arn Anderson used to drink every night during their time in WCW due to Eric Bischoff’s booking decisions.

Flair defeated Leon White (also known as Vader) in several one-on-one matches in WCW in 1993 and 1994. In 1995, Vader scored a surprising victory over both Flair and Anderson in a handicap match at WCW Clash of the Champions.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, The Nature Boy expressed his displeasure at having to lose the two-on-one match. He also claimed that Bischoff’s bad decision-making as a WCW executive forced him to drink more alcohol.

“In Dayton and Daytona, Florida, they booked me and Arn against Leon," said Flair. "He beat us both, handicap match. He beat us both after I’d already beat him in a single match… Why do you think Arn and I cracked and drank every night? That’s what Bischoff did to me and Arn. Vader beat me and Arn… how ridiculous is that?”

Flair’s last run with WCW began in 1993 and ended when Vince McMahon bought the company in 2001. He competed in the final WCW Nitro match on March 26, 2001, and he lost in seven minutes against Sting.

Ric Flair recalls the time Eric Bischoff fired him as a booker

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy The Word Impossible Is Not In My Dictionary! WOOOOO! The Word Impossible Is Not In My Dictionary! WOOOOO! https://t.co/QXyqhp74HA

Although he still worked as a full-time in-ring competitor in the 1990s, Ric Flair also held a position on WCW’s booking committee.

On one occasion, the 16-time world champion thought he and Randy Savage had competed in an entertaining match. But according to Flair, Eric Bischoff seemingly disagreed and subsequently decided to remove his booking responsibilities.

“I held Randy to his word," Flair added. "I said, ‘I’m gonna do this, put you over here, put you over there, and when we get to Dayton, Ohio, you’re gonna put me over.’ But they fired me that night. I walked in and instead of Eric going, ‘Great match,’ he said, ‘You’re fired from the booking committee.’”

Flair also said on this week’s podcast that Savage once asked to beat Triple H, then known as Jean-Paul Levesque, in a five-second squash match. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer rejected the idea and told Savage to face Arn Anderson instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. If you were a wrestler, who would you rather have worked for? Eric Bischoff in WCW Vince McMahon in WWE 3 votes so far