"He has unlimited talent" - Ric Flair heaps praise on current WWE RAW Superstar

Ric Flair seems to be a fan of current WWE RAW Superstar Kevin Owens as he referred the latter as a respectful and talented person.

Owens is a top superstar in WWE, and he's shared the ring with industry veterans such as Goldberg, AJ Styles and John Cena during his time in the company.

Speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair described Owens as a nice guy with unlimited talent.

“I think the world of Kevin Owens,” said Ric Flair. "He’s a respectful, nice guy. He has unlimited talent. He has a hell of an interview. Before he ever used the stunner, he called Steve [Austin] and asked him. That’s respect. I did a segment with him on a Thanksgiving Starrcade show. It was the Kevin Owens’ KO show, and he asked me, ‘What do you want to talk about?’ I said, ‘Hey, you’re the boss.’ He said, ‘You’re Ric Flair.’ I said, ‘That doesn’t mean anything to me right now. We’ll talk about whatever you want to talk about.’ He’s a very respectful kid with a ton of talent. He takes these huge bumps and all that. I’m happy for him and I wish him nothing but success. He’s a great guy." (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

WWE @WWE #WWEStarrcade is off to an EXCITING start as @FightOwensFight @RicFlairNatrBoy show appreciation for each other with a big WOOOOOOOOO! #WWEStarrcade is off to an EXCITING start as @FightOwensFight & @RicFlairNatrBoy show appreciation for each other with a big WOOOOOOOOO! https://t.co/QYzIFZp0yF

Ric Flair comments on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE

Ric Flair also commented on Kevin Owens re-signing with WWE. KO's future was one of the hottest discussion topics in the pro wrestling world, as many expected him to jump to AEW.

However, it was later revealed that Owens had inked a new deal with Vince McMahon's promotion.

The Nature Boy said on his podcast that KO is a star who wants to be on top, and he is close to achieving that in WWE.

"Kevin wants to be at work. There are some guys who are getting paid who don't care if they are at work or not. Kevin wants to be at work, he wants to be on top, and he wants to be thought of in that light - and he's very close to it. He could be anything he wants to be me. Most of all, he's a very respectful young man," said Ric Flair.

Owens could move up the ranking in the company if he can defeat Big E, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley at the Day 1 pay-per-view for the WWE Championship.

KO is at the top of his game at the moment and could use his new alliance with Rollins to his advantage and walk away with the gold.

Do you agree with Ric Flair's comments on Kevin Owens? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

