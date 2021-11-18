"So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You" - Ric Flair lashes out at WWE Superstar

Ric Flair is none too happy with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

During WWE RAW, Ric Flair sent out a tweet regarding his daughter Charlotte Flair's matchup at Survivor Series against Becky Lynch.

While The Man didn't comment on social media, she did respond earlier this afternoon on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. Lynch revealed she was going to respond but then found it sad that Ric Flair was jealous of her and that he's simply searching for clout.

It didn't take long for Ric Flair to find out about this and wrote a scathing reply on social media this afternoon:

"So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn't Own It, And Neither Do You! I'll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband," Ric Flair said in a tweet.

Is Ric Flair purposely looking for a response from Becky Lynch?

This afternoon, Becky Lynch claimed on the MMA Hour that Ric Flair is looking for clout for her, but is that true?

It is interesting to note that these tweets started this week following the launch of Flair's new podcast "Wooooo Nation Uncensored" with Mark Madden.

It's entirely possible that Ric Flair could be trying to bait a response from Lynch, so he has material to use on his broadcast in order to boost listener numbers. This practice isn't out of the norm for a large number of podcasts nowadays, professional wrestling included.

Regardless of Flair's reasoning, the ball is once again in Lynch's court to respond. If and when she does, you'll hear about it here on Sportskeeda.

What do you make of Ric Flair's tweets this week? Do you think it has something to do with his new podcast? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

