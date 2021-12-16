Ric Flair names current WWE stars who would be in The Four Horsemen now

WWE legend Ric Flair has said that Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Dolph Ziggler would be the ideal candidates to create the modern version of the Four Horsemen.

The legendary faction is regarded as one of the greatest pro wrestling stables in history. Led by Ric Flair, the group was founded in 1985 and consisted of Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and Ole Anderson and managed by JJ Dillon. The stable had several members and managers in the following years before they finally disbanded in WCW in the late 90s.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored show, Flair was asked by host Mark Madden who he would like to see in a modern iteration of The Four Horsemen.

“I’ve heard that question before and it changes every day. It would be Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Dolph Ziggler. That would be a rough crew to handle both in the ring and socially,” said Ric Flair. (H/T WrestlingNews)

There have been various spin-offs of The Four Horsemen in WWE in recent years. Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks have dubbed themselves The Four Horsewomen. At the same time, The Nature Boy was also a part of Evolution, which also had Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista.

WWE legend wants to see The Four Horsemen reunite in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, following Flair's release from WWE earlier this year, wanted to see The Nature Boy reunite with the other members of The Four Horsemen in AEW.

"We know that Tony Khan is a huge fan of pro wrestling, of old school pro wrestling. You bring in Flair, now you have Flair, Arn (Anderson), and Tully (Blanchard) on your roster - you have three quarters of the original Horsemen," said Bully Ray.

Arn Anderson is a part of Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family, while Tully Blanchard is a manager of The Pinnacle faction.

Also Read Article Continues below

Could we see a Four Horsemen reunion in AEW? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section!

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Alan John