"He is an impressive looking kid" - Ric Flair showers praise on former wrestler's son

Former Four Horsemen and Evolution member Ric Flair has praised Bron Breakker, who is the son of former WCW and WWE wrestler Rick Steiner.

Breakker is currently signed under WWE's multi-colored brand, NXT 2.0, and the company has high hopes for him. With his genetics and a lifetime of being around the pro wrestling industry, he is considered a can't-miss prospect.

Breakker is a former American professional footballer who announced himself in style as he kicked off NXT 2.0 by pinning championship contender LA Knight.

Ric Flair has stated that he's seen the prospect wrestle a few times and is impressed with his abilities. The Nature Boy also said he hopes Bron is elevated to the WWE main roster soon.

He looks great. I hope they bring him up soon. I have only seen him twice on TV. I guess he has only had 20 matches but he is an impressive looking kid.

Ric Flair says Sid Vicious wanted him gone from the wrestling business in 1993

Ric Flair on an episode of the Wooooo Nation podcast revealed that WCW's Sid Vicious wanted him gone from the wrestling business.

After finishing his stint with the WWE, Ric Flair returned to WCW IN 1993. Sid Vicious, who was a key figure in the promotion at the time, was all set for a huge push Starrcade 1993 with a win over Vader in their scheduled match.

But the infamous Sid-Arn Anderson stabbing incident took place before the match. This resulted in Sid getting released and Flair taking his position at Starrcade.

So, The Nature Boy would win the WCW title that was originally scheduled to go to Vicious. It all turned out to be for the best in the end, when the Vader vs Flair match turned out to be a classic.

Sweet Gingerbread Dan @GolazoDan Watched Vader vs. Ric Flair from Starrcade 1993 and that is some absolutely beautiful wrestling. The match itself, the location, the backstory, the post-match Flair family promo. It’s incredible. Watched Vader vs. Ric Flair from Starrcade 1993 and that is some absolutely beautiful wrestling. The match itself, the location, the backstory, the post-match Flair family promo. It’s incredible. https://t.co/OlL1nEHzQt

Flair said at the time Sid did not want him in the business anymore.

"I was there, I didn't see it [The stabbing incident].I get along with Sid [Vicious] now. I don't even know why the conversation went the way it did. Arn was sticking up for me, because Sid kept saying 'Flair is too old, he needs to move along'. I wasn't even a champion. I think at that point in time, a few guys like Sid felt like I needed to be gone from the business. I've talked to Sid, I don't bear any hard feelings towards him. He suffered one of the most horrific injuries that I've ever seen in a ring, when he broke his leg in half. It was terrible, I'll always have a special place in my heart for anyone who has been hurt that badly in the ring," Flair said.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Ric Flair's comments regarding Bron Breakker? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman