Ric Flair makes bold Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey claim

Ric Flair believes Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey needed Charlotte Flair to make their WrestleMania 35 match worthy of the main event.

Lynch defeated her long-term rivals to win the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships in the first women’s main event in WrestleMania history. The Man initially earned a title match against Rousey by winning the Royal Rumble. Flair was later added to the match following a series of storyline developments in early 2019.

Speaking on his Ric Flair Wooooo Nation UNCENSORED podcast, the 16-time world champion argued that Lynch vs. Rousey would not have succeeded without his daughter:

“She [Rousey] was always in the ring with pros. As a matter of fact, I think one of the main reasons that Ashley [Charlotte] was able to be in that match – and I’m so happy for her – I think they needed the best worker in the business to be in that match to make sure it was the main event. And by the best worker in the business I mean Charlotte,” said Ric Flair.

During this week’s episode, Ric Flair also commented on Becky Lynch beating Charlotte Flair in merchandise sales. He claimed WWE does not own the rights to “The Man” trademark, which he believes should belong to him.

Ric Flair enjoyed Ronda Rousey’s one-year WWE run

Including live events, Ronda Rousey competed in 70 WWE matches between April 2018 and April 2019. The UFC Hall of Famer often trained with former SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya during that time.

Although Ric Flair has no doubts that Rousey learned from Natalya, he believes The Baddest Woman on the Planet is a natural in-ring performer:

“I don’t think Ronda needed anybody to back her up. I think she enjoyed learning from Nattie, but Ronda is a natural athlete. She’s at the same level as a natural athlete that Ashley is. She’s like Kurt Angle. She just caught on.”

Rousey has not appeared in WWE since losing the RAW Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. The 34-year-old is open to returning to WWE one day, but only if she can have a significantly reduced schedule.

Edited by Kartik Arry

