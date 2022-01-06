"As stiff as the son of a b**ch is, he's one of the nicest guys in the business" - Ric Flair on ex-WWE Universal Champ

Ric Flair has praised WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for being humble, respectful and one of the nicest in the pro wrestling business.

Goldberg and Flair locked horns with each other over the years. The Nature Boy was one of the former NFL star's first few opponents when he joined Vince McMahon's company, and they were in a storyline together when Evolution feuded with Goldberg.

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair thought WCW did not know what a phenomenon Goldberg would become in the company. While talking about his in-ring ability, The Nature Boy also discussed how the former Universal Champion was a gem of a human being.

"Bill's (Goldberg) another guy that was thrown into the fire without time to really develop his skills. But I will say this about Bill, as stiff as the son of a b**ch is, as many times as he's kicked my head off and drilled me, he's one of the nicest guys in the business - and has remained nice... and he's humble and respectful," said Flair about Goldberg.

Flair also revealed that he told Goldberg to be ready to strap his wrestling boots on at any time when he is under contract.

What's next for Goldberg in WWE?

Goldberg last wrestled at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia when he faced Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred match. He defeated the former World Champion after spearing him off the ramp.

Lashley and Goldberg had faced each other once before the aforementioned match, at SummerSlam, where the former won.

The Hall of Famer recently revealed that he has one match remaining on his contract, which may also be his final match in pro wrestling.

Edited by Anirudh B