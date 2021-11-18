Ric Flair says Kenny Omega and two top WWE stars are "in a class of their own"

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair thinks AEW star Kenny Omega and WWE stars Randy Orton and AJ Styles are in a class of their own in pro wrestling.

The Nature Boy knows all three, having worked with them all. Flair was Andrade's cornerman when the former WWE star faced Omega earlier this year in AAA. The WWE legend has mentored Orton over the years and developed a bond when they were a part of the Evolution faction, while he and Styles worked together in IMPACT and later in WWE.

In his new Woooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair had special praise for Omega, who he said was capable of wrestling several styles. He put Omega in an elite list of wrestlers alongside Styles and Orton.

"I think the fact that he’s (Kenny Omega) wrestled everybody, every style, around the world, that’s what it takes to really become a top guy in this business. You have to have had different opponents with different styles. I put him and AJ Styles and Randy Orton, and there’s a lot of good ones, but I put those three pretty much in a class of their own," said Ric Flair. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The Nature Boy believes that the former AEW World Champion doesn't have a weakness at all.

Ric Flair previously compared AJ Styles to WWE legend Shawn Michaels

Ric Flair had previously stated that The Phenomenal One is the closest person to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

[Styles is] the closest guy to Shawn [Michaels] in our business right now, and it’ll be everything and more because AJ gets it," said Flair last year.

Flair and Orton, meanwhile, have a close friendship and have been in a number of storylines with and against each other in WWE, with the most recent one coming last year.

