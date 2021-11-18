"They gave him cocaine and $500 bucks" - Ric Flair on how WWE legend was paid for an event

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has revealed that Roddy Piper was paid a wad of cocaine and $500 when he featured in a wrestling event with Flair in the Dominican Republic.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair recalled a match that he had in 1982 in the Dominican Republic, where he wrestled local hero Jack Veneno for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship. The Nature Boy's trip to the country was fraught with a number of issues, including being stuck in the country due to him not having his passport.

Flair took Roddy Piper with him when he went back to the Dominican Republic and the latter was paid in an unusual way - cocaine.

"They gave me $5000 and they gave him (Piper) cocaine and $500 bucks. He was happy (laughs)," said Flair.

Flair won the match against Veneno but the fans were not happy that their hometown hero lost. The title was then given to Veneno before Flair returned to the Dominican Republic to win it back and brought Piper with him.

Hot Rod incensed the already hostile crowd by taking an American flag along with him to the ring. Flair won the match but he and Piper were stuck at the venue till 3 AM due to the angry crowd.

Ric Flair warned Roddy Piper not to go to the Dominican Republic

The Nature Boy had reportedly told Piper not to visit the Dominican Republic after the issues they had faced, as per Dutch Mantell, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

"I think Flair even told him not to go to the Dominican Republic because he had a run in. Flair got beat in the Dominican Republic by their hero and the people still wanted to kill him," said Mantell.

Mantell had warned Piper about the rabid fans in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

