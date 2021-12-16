Ric Flair reveals what Vince McMahon dislikes Charlotte does in the ring in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that Vince McMahon is not a fan of Charlotte using The Nature Boy's trademark moves.

Charlotte is one of the most gifted female superstars of her generation and will go down as one of the greatest in WWE history. Over the years, her in-ring work has gone up several notches with phenomenal matches in the ring. The Queen has carved a niche and identity for herself, despite being the daughter of Ric Flair.

The host of Ric Flair's Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Mark Madden, told The Nature Boy that he's surprised nobody has copied his trademark turnbuckle flip. Flair revealed that Vince McMahon doesn't like it when Charlotte performs her father's moves in the ring.

"Well, some of the kids can do that (his moves), I just don't think they do... I don't think Vince liked it when Ashley (Charlotte) does it, because it reminds him of me (laughs)... I don't know anybody (who has stolen his moves). It's funny, you can learn every day, every match you're in, if it's somebody you're watching - which I think is very important if you're young in the business or even if you're in the same card as someone that's good. But I don't see a lot of guys imitating my stuff," said Flair.

Flair said that the likes of Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Kenny Omega, to name a few, have their own style of wrestling.

WWE legend Ric Flair believes Charlotte is a better in-ring worker than him

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE ! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE . 😂😂😂 I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂

The Nature Boy has repeatedly stated that his daughter is far better than him in the ring.

“She is so much better than I ever was in the ring. I certainly couldn’t have done a corkscrew moonsault [laughs]. Rest assured! I could do a corkscrew moonsault into the bottle. I can see the bar from here,” said Flair.

WWE @WWE



@MsCharlotteWWE



#WWERaw "So to all you DELUSIONAL WWE fans at home who think that I steal opportunities from your favorites, no no no. I create the opportunities. This is the NEW Charlotte Flair! You will all BOW DOWN to your 13-time Women's Champion!" "So to all you DELUSIONAL WWE fans at home who think that I steal opportunities from your favorites, no no no. I create the opportunities. This is the NEW Charlotte Flair! You will all BOW DOWN to your 13-time Women's Champion!"@MsCharlotteWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/vJ3UncPpzm

Charlotte is edging closer to equalling The Nature Boy's incredible 16 world titles as she currently has 13 titles to her name in WWE.

Would you like to see Charlotte perform Ric Flair's moves? Let us know in the comments below.

