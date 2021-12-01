"You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan?" - WWE Hall of Famer bashes Seth Rollins after fan incident

Ric Flair is not impressed with Seth Rollins' reaction to the fan attack that happened last week on RAW.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the Wooooo Nation podcast this week to discuss the latest in the world of wrestling. The 16-time world champion was particularly interested in discussing the fan incident with Seth Rollins last week on RAW.

Flair was disappointed with the reaction Seth Rollins had to the incident. The Nature Boy mentioned that if he were in Seth's place, he would never do an interview at the airport and revealed that he was horrified by the fan attack. Flair reasoned that Seth did not get back at the fan because he was probably worried about the lawsuits that would follow:

"I've seen that happen, but I've never seen the fan clearly getting the better of the individual. My problem with Seth is that if you're a top guy in this business, you never, ever get off an airplane in LA and say, 'I was terrified.' You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on, man! What I would have done if I was Seth was that even if the referee had him, I would have jumped back even if I never got a shot at him. I know you're going to be worried about lawsuits and all that. The WWE would have covered the lawsuits. As you're a heel, you never admit defeat. You just don't do it," Flair said.

Seth Rollins does not want his attacker to be a part of future WWE events

Ric Flair was referring to an interview with TMZ where Rollins revealed that he was shocked when the fan suddenly jumped him. Rollins mentioned that the experience was terrifying for him.

Rollins also added that he would like to see the perpetrator banned from all future WWE events.

