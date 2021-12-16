WWE legend Ric Flair takes a shot at Becky Lynch once again

Ric Flair continues to feud with Becky Lynch, accusing the WWE RAW Women's Champion of stealing his gimmick.

Lynch and Flair have been at loggerheads with each other for some time now, with the Hall of Famer alleging that the RAW star stole his catchphrase. The Nature Boy reportedly sold "The Man" trademark to WWE last year.

Mark Madden, the co-host of Flair's Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, posed a question to The Nature Boy, asking him which wrestler had stolen something from his gimmick.

"Who else has stolen from you the most, in more subtle ways? But if you see someone out there who has nicked you and does a lot of your stuff, who would it be?" asked Madden.

Flair cheekily replied by stating that the answer to that question could be RAW Women's Champion, Becky Lynch.

"Who has stolen from me the most? Like The Man (Becky Lynch)? (laughs)," said Flair.

Madden clarified by stating that he was referring to pro wrestlers who have stolen moves or spots that Flair has done in his career.

"No, no, we've been through that. I mean in terms of, maybe some of the spots that you do," said Madden.

Flair stated that no wrestler has stolen his spot or move and that each wrestler has their own unique style of wrestling. He also said that Vince McMahon doesn't like Charlotte using his moves

WWE legend Ric Flair and Becky Lynch traded barbs recently

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE ! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE . 😂😂😂 I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂

Ahead of Lynch's Survivor Series match against Charlotte Flair, The Man and Ric Flair took shots at each other on social media and in interviews.

The RAW star said she felt sad for The Nature Boy, who, she alleged, was using her clout to promote his projects.

Flair hit back at Lynch by stating that what he had created -- The Man moniker -- made her millions while he didn't earn anything from it.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE ! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. So Disappointed! I Did This Out Of Respect For You @BeckyLynchWWE! It Made You Millions & Made Me Nothing. After 40 Years Of Being The Man... The Company Doesn’t Own It, And Neither Do You! I’ll Always Be The Man! Ask Your Husband. https://t.co/VjeyyMElG3

