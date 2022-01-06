Ric Flair gives backstage details on why Toni Storm asked for her WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has stated that Toni Storm asked for her release from the company because she was exhausted.

Storm joined WWE in 2018, a year after taking part in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. She won the tournament the following year and featured on NXT UK and NXT. After defeating Rhea Ripley, the New Zealander won the NXT UK Women's Championship in 2019.

On his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Flair said he was surprised that Storm asked for her release. He disclosed that the 26-year-old was exhausted from the hectic nature of WWE and needed a break.

"I had no idea, as we were doing more and more of this (the podcast), I looked up at wrestling news and saw she had asked for her release. From what I've heard - because I can reach out to different people - she was exhausted. It's an unbelievable pace - and it's something that very few people can run that hard for a long period of time. And she had got into that mix, she was in long, really competitive matches, not just on TV, but on the road as well," said Ric Flair about Toni Storm.

Flair believes Storm could take a break, go home and return later.

Toni Storm reportedly left WWE a day after being part of a live show

Soa✨ @Soawax_ Toni Storm was on title match yesterday on live event what happened in one day ??? Toni Storm was on title match yesterday on live event what happened in one day ??? https://t.co/lB2U0YfjEg

As per reports, the former NXT UK Women's Champion, who was in a feud with Charlotte Flair, left WWE unannounced a day after facing The Queen and Sasha Banks at a Live Event.

"The story making the rounds is that Storm requested and received a release. The word among talents is that Storm flew herself home this morning from Baltimore. WWE's internal announcement did not state Storm was released due to budget cuts," said a report.

I believe in her abilities If this was the best WWE could come up with Toni Storm; maybe her talents will be more appreciated elsewhere.I believe in her abilities #WWEReleases If this was the best WWE could come up with Toni Storm; maybe her talents will be more appreciated elsewhere.I believe in her abilities #WWEReleases https://t.co/u72TGaFUwQ

Storm had a title opportunity just a few days before leaving WWE when she faced Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the blue brand.

