"Worst Championship match I've ever seen" - Details on WWE legend's scathing review of Ric Flair's title defense

Pat Patterson once told Ric Flair that his WWE Championship encounter against The Ultimate Warrior was the worst title match he had ever witnessed.

Flair’s second WWE Championship reign lasted 41 days between September and October 1992. During that time, he retained the title against The Ultimate Warrior at WWE live events.

Speaking on Ric Flair Wooooo Nation, the 16-time world champion recalled how Patterson gave him some brutally honest feedback after one of his matches.

“We wrestled twice, maybe three times. We just didn’t have any chemistry. We were in Winnipeg, Canada and I wrestled Warrior. We came back, Pat Patterson said, ‘That’s the worst Championship match I’ve ever seen.’ I said, ‘Pat, you don’t have to tell me, I was in it.’ Because he [Warrior] sent me over a three-page letter to memorize,” Flair said.

Pat Patterson wrestled between 1958 and 1984 before working in various backstage WWE roles. Vince McMahon’s right-hand man passed away at the age of 79 in 2020.

Ric Flair disliked memorizing scripts for his matches

Randy Savage and The Ultimate Warrior liked to plan almost every moment of their matches before they stepped into the ring.

While that approach worked for the former WWE Champions, Ric Flair did not enjoy memorizing his matches in great detail.

“I don’t do that. I had to with Randy because it was basically pushed on me. But Randy and DDP [Diamond Dallas Page] and a few other guys like to write it all down, which is fine, but you have to hope that the crowd is gonna feel about the match the way that you’ve written it down,” Flair said.

The 72-year-old clarified that nobody was to blame for his below-par matches against The Ultimate Warrior. He thinks they simply had different styles that did not complement each other.

