"I’ve gone as far as to coming up with the idea of eating cat food" - Rick Boogs shares an unusual way of gaining mass

WWE Superstar Rick Boogs recently revealed that he attempted an unusual way of gaining mass.

Rick Boogs is mentored by reigning Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and is one of the brightest young talents on the SmackDown roster. The 34-year-old has established himself in WWE both as a singles and tag team competitor, which speaks volumes about his talent.

During his recent appearance on Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Boogs said that he thought cat food was extremely nutritious, keeping it in his pockets. However, he soon realizes that consuming cat food is, after all, a disgusting idea to keep one "calorically satisfied."

“I’ve gone as far as to coming up with the idea of eating cat food [laughs] because I thought it would be a good snack on the go, [I’d have] highly-dense, nutritious treats to carry in my pockets so at all times I was calorically satisfied, micro-nutritionally full, if you will. It was disgusting,” Boogs said. “It didn’t last very long, but the fact is that I went that far.” - (h/t - WrestleZone)

Why did Vince McMahon put Rick Boogs on the main roster?

Rick Boogs was called up to the main roster in the first half of last year. He started off by playing the theme song for Shinsuke Nakamura, who he considers his mentor.

The SmackDown Superstar revealed that he caught the eye of Vince McMahon thanks to his feature in the Old Spice ad campaign released during the build-up to WrestleMania 37.

After Mr. McMahon asked for Boogs, other WWE officials went to his Instagram to learn more about him. They were impressed by a video where the star played "the trooper on the guitar." They decided upon his current gimmick.

“I think it was the first day I was at SmackDown and Bruce Prichard was [there], and I did the Old Spice ad campaign and apparently Vince watched and was like, call the guy up. Just from the character work alone, this is what I heard... They went on my Instagram, and you know what it was? I did this video where I did a lunge, I had a bar on my back, and I was playing the trooper on the guitar. Bruce said that Vince was going to love that because he loves lifting weights, I guess that was it,” Rick Boogs said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Boogs can make it big in the WWE? Do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy