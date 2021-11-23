Riddle wears WWE star's ring gear to imitate Randy Orton; RAW Superstar asks fans to help him find it

On the WWE RAW after Survivor Series, Riddle morphed into his tag team partner, Randy Orton, ring gear and all. But, the former NXT star had to use a fellow WWE star's trunks on the show.

Riddle and Randy Orton opened the show in a backstage segment, where the former dressed like The Viper, mimicking his hairstyle, beard, as well as ring gear. The RAW Tag Team champion faced Dolph Ziggler in a singles match on the red brand and copied Orton's moveset, including his famed RKO finisher, which got him the win against the ex-world champion.

Riddle's black trunks were clearly Drew Gulak's as the former Cruiserweight Champion's name was visible on the back. Gulak even took to social media to ask fans to return his trunks if they saw them in the arena.

Drew Gulak @DrewGulak If anyone has seen a black pair of wrestling trunks with the name GULAK on them please notify the nearest concierge in the building. Thank you! - Drew If anyone has seen a black pair of wrestling trunks with the name GULAK on them please notify the nearest concierge in the building. Thank you! - Drew

WWE could have perhaps taken the decision to write the storyline later in the day, which may not have given them enough time to make new ring gear for Riddle.

WWE stars Riddle and Randy Orton's real-life friendship

Randy Orton has spoken about how he didn't warm up to Riddle at the start, but once he got to know him, he realized that they have a lot in common.

“Once I was around him for a little while, I got to like the guy. We have a lot more in common than I thought we would. I definitely respect him and his attributes, but the attitude initially I wasn’t a big fan of. Now it’s almost endearing,” said Orton.

Riddle has featured prominently on the red brand since pairing up with Orton and has grown tremendously as a performer in WWE. The Viper mentoring Riddle could give the latter some credibility and push him to get more opportunities higher up on the WWE card.

