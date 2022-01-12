"I never felt untouchable" - Rob Van Dam reveals that he didn't feel comfortable in WWE

Rob Van Dam has shared his thoughts about the amount of talent that have been released from WWE last year. According to RVD, he never really felt comfortable in the company, even when he was world champion.

Mr. Monday Night had a very successful career in WWE, and he shared the ring with many renowned stars such as John Cena, Kane and The Rock.

He was also popular in Extreme Championship Wrestling, where he held the ECW World Television title and World Tag Team Championship. He was later awarded the brand's World Heavyweight Championship when ECW returned under the WWE umbrella.

During his recent appearance on René Duprée's Cafe De René podcast, Rob Van Dam stated that he was very humbled in WWE.

"For some reason, I was never like real comfortable in WWE, you know? People are like — every time someone gets fired now, which I mean it is, you know, pretty crazy how often they’ve been doing that but the world is always shocked, you know? Like, ‘Oh my God.’ I think, even when I was champion, I never felt untouchable. They humbled me so much by — you know, they give you plans. ‘We’re gonna do this. We’re gonna do this, sike. Sike.’ [It happened so much] to where it humbled me. I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m not fired? Oh, okay. That’s cool,’" said RVD. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Rob Van Dam is one the latest inductees in the WWE Hall of Fame

RVD was inducted into the 2021 class of the WWE Hall of Fame in early 2021 alongside other legends such as Kane and Eric Bischoff. One of his most popular matches in WWE was when he took on John Cena at One Night Stand for the WWE Championship.

Rob Van Dam defeated the 16-time world champion to capture the title. He also made a name for himself in IMPACT Wrestling and is a former TNA World Heavyweight and X Division Champion.

