"Will continue to support" - Roman Reigns comments after winning a prestigious award

Roman Reigns has reacted to winning the Chris Greicius Celebrity Award after his work with the Make A Wish Foundation. Taking to Twitter, the reigning WWE Universal Champion sent a very heartfelt message, claiming that seeing each and every one of these children is his award.

The WWE Universal Champion also wrote in his tweet that he is proud to be working with Make A Wish and will continue to showcase his support for them in every way he can.

Over the years, Roman Reigns has established quite an incredible fanbase in WWE. The reigning Universal Champion is always regarded as one of the best when it comes to giving back to the community.

Make A Wish has been working closely with WWE for years. Roman Reigns has also engaged himself in a lot of community work for WWE, along with John Cena, who has also been another active WWE Superstar for Make A Wish.

Roman Reigns' message after winning the award can be seen here:

Roman Reigns is currently on course for a match against Big E at Survivor Series

At Survivor Series 2021, Roman Reigns will face Big E in what will be a huge clash between WWE Universal Champion and WWE Champion. Heading into the match, Reigns seems to have engaged himself in a feud with The New Day.

On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns went toe-to-toe with King Woods. While Reigns ended up losing his first match in WWE in 11 months, the Universal Champion did put Woods on notice by crowning himself as the king.

After the match with the King of the Ring 2021 winner, The Usos placed Woods' crown on Reigns.

The current WWE Universal Champion is also scheduled to appear on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Reigns is expected to promote his upcoming match with Big E and it remains to be seen if the pair will cross paths before Survivor Series.

