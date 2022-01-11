Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble match officially announced on RAW

Roman Reigns' soon-to-be record-breaking Universal Championship reign has been praised as one of the best in modern WWE history, and it's hard to argue against it. He will enter the Royal Rumble as the longest-reigning Universal Champion in history, and he will face a familiar foe.

Adam Pearce informed reigns on the latest episode of SmackDown that his Royal Rumble opponent had been picked. The Tribal Chief mockingly stated that he didn't care unless it was Pearce himself.

On the final segment of SmackDown, Reigns heard a familiar-sounding knock on the door, with RAW star Seth Rollins coming in to announce his arrival seemingly.

On RAW this week, 'The Visionary' confirmed that he would indeed compete in the Universal Championship match against his former Shield brother Roman Reigns.

Interestingly, the Universal Champ has never defeated Rollins in a world title match. All four of the latter's world title wins involved pinning either Reigns or Brock Lesnar. Out of those, three reigns were Brock Lesnar's.

Seth Rollins was victorious on RAW ahead of his bout against Roman Reigns

Following the confirmation, Seth Rollins was confronted by Big E, who declared his entry to the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble match. The Powerhouse of Positivity failed to earn a WWE title shot against Brock Lesnar after losing the Fatal-4-Way on RAW last week.

Big E's only road to the world title is now by winning the Royal Rumble, and it will be interesting to see how he fares this year. As for Seth Rollins, his momentum continued by defeating Big E in a good match.

There was little doubt about Seth Rollins winning on RAW, especially since he will face the most protected superstar in WWE. However, he is expected to lose against Reigns, who is only two days away from touching 500 days as the Universal Champion, and six days away from breaking Brock Lesnar's record-breaking run from 2017 to 2018.

Seth Rollins being brought in from RAW to challenge Roman Reigns resulted from The Tribal Chief running through the entire roster on SmackDown. As of now, Drew McIntyre remains the only top babyface on the blue brand who is viewed as a credible challenger to Reigns, but he is out injured for an unspecified period.

