WWE News Roundup: Big myth busted about Brock Lesnar, former superstar labels Goldberg as ‘horrible’, Roman Reigns’ bold claim (9th August, 2021)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup. Most of the stories for tonight’s pick discuss backstage details about the biggest stars in the promotion. We also came across arrogant claims, new projects, and interesting comparisons. We also found out the truth behind a current WWE Superstar’s resignation back in February.

Here, we will look at the top stories that dominated headlines over the weekend. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#6 Former WWE Superstar reveals interesting details about Brock Lesnar

Heath Slater had kind words for Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Superstar Heath Slater recently opened up about working with Brock Lesnar. He defended The Beast Incarnate against a few common notions and claimed that Lesnar gets a “bad rap” when he looks out for himself. Here’s what Slater had to say about Brock Lesnar’s work in WWE:

“Yeah, I think he gets a bad rap for it,” Slater said. “But then again, he’s looking out for him. That’s just how he always has been and that’s how he always will be. You know, he looks out for himself and makes sure he’s okay, and there you go.”

“But working Brock, you don’t really work Brock. He just throws you around and you’ve just gotta land safely and stuff. Oh no, he does [take care of opponents]. All those German suplexes, man, that I’ve taken, he’s landed me flat. Of course it hurts but it’s one of those things”, he concluded.

Back in 2016, Heath Slater and Brock Lesnar once crossed paths on RAW, and it accounted for an epic segment. Watch the video, and if Slater’s heroic “Heyyyyyyyy” at the 1:00 min mark doesn’t make you laugh, Lesnar’s villainous diss at kids will surely do the job.

#5 Former WWE Superstar claims Goldberg is a “horrible” worker

Goldberg returned on WWE RAWlast month

Former WWE Superstar René Duprée stated that Goldberg is “horrible” during a recent interview. He recalled the time when the Hall of Famer struck him with the French flag and dislocated his collar bone.

“Yeah, he dislocated my collarbone,” said Duprée. “We [La Resistance] had a pre-tape in the back with Goldberg and he hit me with the French flag and we had to do 5 takes. To this day, if I try to flex it, it still hurts. Yeah, he’s the s***s. He’s horrible, many wrestlers will tell you that.”

Goldberg recently returned on RAW and challenged WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to a title match at SummerSlam 2021. Both superstars have come face to face twice over the last few weeks but are yet to engage in a physical altercation.

