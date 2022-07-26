WWE News Roundup: Big name possibly responsible for Vince McMahon's exit, Multi-time world champion caught while getting 'intimate' backstage, Triple H praised

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup, where we try and bring the biggest and most interesting news stories and updates from the world of sports entertainment.

In today's edition, we will look at some interesting topics revolving around big names like Randy Orton, Big Show, and Triple H.

As reported, Triple H has become the Head of Creative in WWE. The role was previously held by Vince McMahon, who announced his retirement last Friday.

We have some thoughts on the direction of WWE post-McMahon's retirement and some other interesting news. So, let's dive into it:

3) Jonathan Coachman praises Triple H

Former WWE announcer and general manager Jonathan Coachman, also known as Coach, revealed that he has great respect for Triple H.

The former announcer stated that Hunter has a great wrestling mind and is easy to work with.

"I respect HHH. Dealing with him in 2017-2018 he relates really well to talent. Has a great “wrestling” mind so knows how to do story arcs. And will put the right talent on the mic who can verbally get over. Which has been lost," Coach said.

Coachman worked with WWE until 2008, when he left for ESPN. He did return for another brief run and left again in 2017. Not only was he an announcer, but is still remembered as one of the most hilarious on-screen characters.

2) Dutch Mantell on who is responsible for Vince McMahon's WWE exit

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell spoke about Vince McMahon's exit from the company on SportsKeeda's Smack Talk.

The former manager claimed that the new Co-CEO Nick Khan was probably brought in specifically to get McMahon out. Khan had joined the company roughly two years back as the President of WWE.

"Well, I think that Nick Khan was inserted into the company, and I said this a long time ago. I think he was inserted there to get Vince [McMahon] out," said Dutch Mantell. "Now, somehow, all these NDAs leaked from Titan Towers to the Wall Street Journal. Now, how did they get leaked? They had to leak from the inside."

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as the Co-CEOs of the company. McMahon has been under scrutiny ever since the Wall Street Journal released reports of him allegedly paying "hush money" to former female employees.

1) Randy Orton was caught while being intimate with his wife backstage

Randy Orton's wife Kim Orton recalled a hilarious incident that took place during the Christmas edition of RAW in 2013.

Speaking on The Wives of Wrestling podcast, she revealed that former WWE champion The Big Show had walked in on her and Randy Orton while they were getting intimate.

"Big Show walked in on us in Madison Square Garden," Kim Orton revealed. "He told us the room to go in. A security guard walked in on us. That's when he had both titles. New, fresh love. There's nothing better, we're showing Christ our love," Kim said.

Orton and Kim married in 2015 after dating for a while. The Viper is currently out of action due to a back injury. It is hoped that he will make a return by 2023.

