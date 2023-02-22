WWE News Roundup: Top Superstar responds to major fan backlash, Former champion admits to losing his temper over change in plans

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE News Roundup. We aim to bring you the biggest and most exciting stories from the world of sports entertainment. Today's news revolves around top names like Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Owens.

Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss has been out of action since her match against Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble. She lost her match in quick fashion and teased a major character change as Uncle Howdy showed up after her match, leading to speculation that she would soon reunite with Bray Wyatt in WWE.

#3. Alexa Bliss sends a message to a WWE fan

The former champion is one of the most active superstars on social media. Bliss keeps a close eye on not just her fans who praise her but also those who have some unkind things to say about her. Bliss received a lot of flak from some fans for posting a photo of herself kissing her husband.

They felt that she had broken kayfabe as her on-screen character in WWE had supernatural elements. The Undertaker had spoken on Hot Boxin' with Mike Tyson about how he never broke kayfabe due to his supernatural character. Bliss told a fan to "get in line babe" after the fan said that she hates Bliss because she keeps breaking kayfabe.

#2. Cody Rhodes apologises for losing his temper on RAW

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes , thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night. Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night. Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong 😂, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night.

The American Nightmare was not happy about his mic time being cut on RAW. Roman Reigns' Wise Man Paul Heyman again targeted Rhodes on RAW and took shots at his father and his family. While fans expected Rhodes to put Heyman in his place, that did not happen.

Cody Rhodes revealed on social media that his mic time was cut short, which is why he could not give Heyman a good rebuttal. He also admitted that he lost his temper because of it and apologized.

“Sorry the mic time got cut short and apologies for losing my temper a bit, but more importantly Ottawa…I wasn’t sure you’d be interested in the merch for The American Nightmare…boy was I wrong, thank you VERY much and next time hopefully I’ll be in action. Wonderful night.”

With Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania inching closer, it will be interesting to see how the feud pans out.

#1. Sami Zayn breaks silence after being rejected by Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn offered his hand in friendship to Kevin Owens on RAW this week. Zayn wanted Owens to join forces with him to take down The Bloodline. However, the former WWE Universal Champion rejected his offer, saying that he is better off alone. Owens also pointed out how Zayn watched in silence when The Bloodline would beat Owens.

"There are hurt feelings...definitely on his side," Zayn admitted. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't complicated on my side. I just recognize the situation here. Look, for better or for worse, we needed each other our whole careers – to lift each other up. Even when we were on the opposite side of the fence, we always brought out the best in each other,'' said Zayn.

While speaking to WWE Digital, Zayn further added that he knows that the only way to take The Bloodline down is if Owens joins hands with him. He understood that his former best friend has trust issues after Zayn's association with Reigns and his faction.

