"Put the title on him" - Former WWE Superstar wants Sami Zayn to receive year-long championship reign

Ryback believes WWE should give Sami Zayn a world championship reign and let him hold the title for an entire year.

Zayn is a two-time Intercontinental Champion but he has never won the WWE Championship or Universal Championship. The 37-year-old has recently been involved in segments with Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Speaking on his podcast, The Ryback Show, The Big Guy called on WWE to push Zayn as a credible title contender in the main-event scene.

“Sami is one of my favorite people to watch. I think Sami is so great, he’s so entertaining. I think Sami could be [the star of] the show if they really invested in him heavily. I’d give Sami a heater and put the title on him and let him run his mouth for a year before getting beat,” Ryback said.

Ryback enjoyed Sami Zayn’s recent backstage interactions with Austin Theory and Vince McMahon. He felt that the former NXT Champion came across as a bigger star than Theory during the segments.

Ryback discusses Sami Zayn as a person

Sami Zayn joined WWE’s main roster in 2015, a year before Ryback rejected a new contract and decided to leave Vince McMahon’s company.

Although they were not on the same roster for long, Ryback quickly realized that Zayn was a good person behind the scenes.

“He’s great and he’s a good guy. He’s a good person and he’s a smart guy, he’s intelligent. He’s not your stereotypical wrestler. He has a lot of other stuff he can do,” Ryback added.

The latest episode of SmackDown featured another segment between Brock Lesnar and Sami Zayn. At one stage, it looked as though the two men were set to become friends. However, following encouragement from Paul Heyman, Lesnar turned against Zayn and hit him with an F-5.

