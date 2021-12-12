Former champion says Brock Lesnar is ruining his life

Former two-time Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has broken his silence following a brutal beatdown on SmackDown at the hands of Brock Lesnar.

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown kicked off with an entertaining segment between Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. Zayn was in a wheelchair, showing the effects of the attack from Lesnar last week. Heyman ended up provoking Lesnar to the point where he ended up completely destroying Sami Zayn and hitting him with an F5.

Reacting to the attack, Sami Zayn took to Twitter to share a photo of Brock Lesnar from this week's SmackDown. He stated that Lesnar is ruining his life, referring to the attacks on SmackDown for the last two weeks.

"This man is ruining my life," wrote Sami Zayn in his tweet.

Brock Lesnar is set to once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Sami Zayn won a battle royal match to become the #1 contender for Roman Reigns Universal Championship. However, the following week, Brock Lesnar returned and manipulated him into having his match against Reigns that night. He then attacked Zayn, which led to the latter ultimately getting squashed by The Tribal Chief.

Brock Lesnar is now set to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title at the upcoming pay-per-view WWE Day 1. The two faced each other earlier this year at WWE Crown Jewel 2021. Reigns came out victorious after interference from The Usos.

Fans are excited to see this huge match at WWE Day 1. As per reports, the match is set to have a big finish that might lead to a rematch at WrestleMania 38 between the two arch-rivals.

''At this point, Reigns vs. Lesnar is scheduled to be a match designed to have a big finish that would leave people wanting a rematch, which at this point would be the WrestleMania main event.'' said Meltzer.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is still to be seen what is next for Sami Zayn on Friday Night SmackDown. Fans have absolutely loved his recent segments with Brock Lesnar and would love to see the two together once again.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Brock Lesnar dethrone Roman Reigns as the Universal Champion? Yes No 7 votes so far