"Yes, of course I’m f**cking right!”- Former WWE Champion reveals how he once shut down Sami Zayn

Former WWE superstar Chris Jericho talked about shutting Sami Zayn down before the famous 2016 Money In The Bank pay-per-view on the latest episode of Talk is Jericho.

Chris Jericho recently sat down with Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) on his podcast to discuss the latter's book, MOX. The two were talking about the Ladder Match that took place at Money In The Bank that led to all three members of The Shield holding gold at some point in the night.

During this discussion, The Lionheart recalled an intriguing discussion he had with fellow ladder match members about the match's direction and Sami Zayn's idea he shut down.

“It was you, and me, and it was Sami Zayn, and Kevin, and it was Cesaro, and Del Rio,” Jericho recalled. And Sami and Kevin were convinced that they needed to build an apparatus and take some kind of ridiculously, stupid bump or else nobody would care, and you were just sitting there being typical Mox. ‘Whatever you guys want to do,’ and Sami was talking, talking, talking. And Cesaro said, ‘Sami, can I say something?’ And Sami Zayn goes, ‘No’ and continues talking. Cesaro was just like [Jericho makes an angry noise], and I remember, at one point, I said, ‘Okay, stop. I’m the captain now. I’m taking over. Everything has to be approved by me. If you got a problem, go talk to Vince. It’s all about climbing the ladder and reaching for the title. That’s all that matters,’ and we had the match. You won. It ended up being really good, and afterwards, Sami went, ‘Wow, you were right. You had some good ideas there.’ I’m like, ‘Yes, of course I’m f**cking right!'”- Jericho Said.

Sami Zayn will be a part of the SmackDown team for the 5-on-5 elimination match at WWE Survivor Series

WWE recently announced the superstars who will represent RAW and SmackDown in the traditional 5-on-5 elimination match at Survivor Series.

WWE's Blue Brand will see Sami Zayn team up with the likes of Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin, King Woods and Drew McIntyre to take on Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Rey and Dominik Mysterio from RAW for brand supremacy.

🔴 vs. 🔵 brand warfare takes place Sunday Nov. 21 8e/5p streaming LIVE exclusively on The #SurvivorSeries field is set.🔴 vs. 🔵 brand warfare takes place Sunday Nov. 21 8e/5p streaming LIVE exclusively on @peacockTV in the United States and @WWENetwork everywhere else!

While RAW's team look stronger on paper, the possibility of a surprise cannot be ruled out as the Survivor Series in known for its twists and turns.

