"It’s one of the top five things in my career" - Six-Time WWE Women's Champion on facing Alexa Bliss

Six-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks has recently stated that facing Alexa Bliss in Abu Dhabi in the first-ever women's match is one of the top five things she has done in her career.

Banks and Bliss competed in Abu Dhabi in late 2017, where the former challenged the latter for the RAW Women's Championship. In an interview with the New York Post, The Boss spoke about the match, calling it a special moment.

“To see little kids’ faces and women’s faces of just, they’ve never seen anything like that before. In Abu Dhabi that was such a special moment for me. It’s one of the top five things that I’ve ever done in my career. It’s something that I take with me for the rest of my life, just the feeling alone," Sasha Banks said.

Bliss retained her title and held it until Wrestlemania 34 before dropping it to Nia Jax, marking a reign of 223 days.

Will Sasha Banks regain the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship?

Sasha Banks will face Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel for the SmackDown Women's championship. WWE is in troubled waters as the promotion drafted current RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch into opposing brands.

There are two possible ways for WWE to resolve this issue. One would be to have both the champions lose their titles, and the other would be to swap their titles.

The Street Profits and New Day did the latter last year with their Tag Team Titles. Considering the backlash WWE received, it's unlikely they would take the same route.

Banks is the only competitor in the triple threat match representing the blue brand, so her victory could be the first step in fixing the issue. She has built momentum after handing Lynch her first pinfall loss in 29 months on the latest edition of SmackDown.

