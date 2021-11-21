Seth Rollins finally breaks silence on sacrificing himself at Survivor Series last year

Monday Night RAW Superstar Seth Rollins has made a bold statement regarding his actions at Survivor Series 2020.

At the pay-per-view last year, Rollins competed in the five-on-five elimination match as part of Team SmackDown. However, he went on to sacrifice himself, getting down on his knees and letting Sheamus hit him with a Brogue Kick. In the end, Team RAW clean-swept Team SmackDown in that bout.

Ahead of this year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, a fan asked Rollins if he would once again do what he did last year. Replying to that, The Visionary claimed that because of his sacrifice, the other members of his team are better off now.

"ALL the men in this photo are better off now BECAUSE OF ME and MY SACRIFICE. I will not be slandered for putting others before myself," wrote Seth Rollins in his tweet.

The real reason for Seth Rollins' surprising action was to write him off television for a while. This was because he was going on paternity leave to welcome his first child with Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins will be competing as part of Team RAW at WWE Survivor Series 2021

The Visionary will once again be competing in the five-on-five elimination match at Survivor Series, but this time he will be representing Team RAW.

The other team members are Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, and Austin Theory. They will go up against Team SmackDown which consists of Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Woods, Happy Corbin, and Sheamus.

Rollins is also the No.1 contender for the WWE Championship, currently held by Big E on Monday Night RAW. He won a multi-man ladder match a few weeks ago on the Red brand to earn the right to challenge the champion.

The match has not been made official yet but fans can expect the feud to heat up after the upcoming pay-per-view.

