Seth Rollins hits back at WWE after invading Edge's house on SmackDown

Seth Rollins has hit back at WWE and members of the WWE Universe who have claimed that he took things too far by invading Edge's house on Friday Night SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Seth Rollins asked for an explanation, as he reminded everyone how Edge had invaded John Cena's house and slapped his dad back in the day and everyone found it classic.

However, Rollins then went on to point out that when he raided Edge's house to have an apple, everyone lost their minds.

Seth Rollins took things to a personal level on SmackDown by stepping into Edge's house

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins invaded Edge's house, which forced the latter to call his wife Beth Phoenix and make her aware of Rollins' presence in the house.

The Rated-R Superstar even told his wife not to step foot into the house, as he then mentioned that he would call Daniel and David to deal with Rollins and the chaos he had created.

As seen on SmackDown, Seth Rollins entered the empty house, had an apple and some juice, and then went on to mock Edge's daughter's paintings. However, since then Rollins has had to face a lot of criticism from fans, in terms of kayfabe.

Seth Rollins and Edge have been feuding since Edge challenged the former to a match at SummerSlam. The challenge was eventually accepted by The Visionary of Drip, but unfortunately, he couldn’t secure a win and was forced to submit.

With WWE Crown Jewel 2021 right around the corner, the third match between Seth Rollins and Edge could also be in the books. The pair have collided in a rematch on SmackDown and the trilogy could be completed in Saudi Arabia, as both men will aim to close this chapter with a victory at one of the biggest shows of the year.

