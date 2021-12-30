"I'm going to take what's rightfully mine"- Seth Rollins sends a message to Kevin Owens ahead of WWE Day 1

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has fired back at Kevin Owens for taking all the credit for overpowering Big E and Bobby Lashley on RAW two weeks ago.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw The Prizefighter address a video message by WWE Champion Big E. KO stated that he's in the arena while The Champion is at home. The former NXT star also praised himself for taking Big E and Lashley out the prior week, completely disregarding Rollins' presence.

Seth Rollins retorted to his latest ally's words as he sent a video message. The Architect stated that it was 'classic' Kevin Owens to hog up all the credit.

After questioning The Prizefighter's motives, Rollins ended the message by proclaiming that at Day 1, he'll take what rightfully belongs to him.

"Classic Kev. Trying to take all the credit. Well, is he telling lies? Is he telling the truth? Nobody knows. But guess what, Kev. Since it's the holiday season. I'm in the giving spirit. I'm going to give you all the credit. You can have it all, it's all yours, Kev. Because at Day 1, I'm going to take what's rightfully mine. That is the WWE Championship because even from afar I am a visionary, a revolutionary and I am Seth Freaking Rollins," Rollins said.

For those unaware, Owens, Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Big E will compete for the latter's WWE Championship in a fatal four-way match at the Day 1 pay-per-view this Saturday.

Is the alliance between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens over in WWE?

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens shocked the world when the two "KO-existed" on RAW to take out their rivals at Day 1. The duo was quick to acknowledge the alliance as well. KO even seemingly hinted at a new tag name for the pair.

But if the recent words of both the superstars are taken into consideration, their alliance might be reaching its breaking point.

Both Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have a history of betraying their partners, and it was always a matter of time before they both turned on each other. With both former NXT Champions chasing the same title, a clash on the path was inevitable!

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins can work out their differences? Who do you think will stand tall at Day 1? Share your thoughts in the comments!

A former WWE writer wanted Bray Wyatt to end the streak. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy