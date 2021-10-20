"The end is nigh" - Seth Rollins sends sinister message ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins and Edge will step inside the diabolical Hell in a Cell structure at Crown Jewel this Thursday. The Visionary has sent out a sinister message ahead of the show.

Rollins and The Rated-R Superstar met in the ring for the first time ever at SummerSlam, which Edge won via submission. They went into battle once again on SmackDown at MSG, which Seth Rollins won after hitting the Hall of Famer with several vicious kicks to the face. The feud intensified after Rollins invaded Edge's house, which promoted the latter to challenge him to a Hell in a Cell match.

After WWE shared a photo on Twitter with the caption "Hell awaits for Rollins and Edge," Rollins replied to the tweet by stating that "the end is nigh." Since Hell in a Cell is the devil's playground, the two stars will be able to rip each other to pieces and there's no way for either of them to escape. You can check out the tweet below:

Seth Rollins vs. Edge is one of the best feuds in WWE right now

While neither man will admit it, Seth Rollins and Edge are quite similar. They have both done some nasty stuff as heels, such as invading people's homes.

They both won a Royal Rumble match, Money in the Bank contract and the WWE Championship during their prolific careers. They've had two great matches with each other, and there's no doubt that they'll put on another memorable performance at Crown Jewel.

Also Read

Both men have also competed inside Hell in a Cell before, with an opponent that had supernatural powers. It's possible that this could be the last time that Edge and Rollins will wrestle each other in WWE, so we should savor the moment while we still can.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you think will win at WWE Crown Jewel? Seth Rollins Edge 6 votes so far