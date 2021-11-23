Update on Seth Rollins' condition; attacker identified - Reports

The extent of Seth Rollins' injury following tonight's attack has been determined, and the identity of his attacker has been revealed as well.

In an unfortunate incident that left the wrestling world furious, Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan on tonight's RAW. The fan jumped Rollins and the duo tussled for a while before being separated by security.

Marc Raimondi of ESPN has now provided an update on the attack, via his official Twitter handle. Charges have been levied against the attacker, who's a 24-year-old man named Elisah Spencer.

"Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD. Per police, Rollins suffered swelling to his lip, but refused medical attention. More coming to ESPN," tweeted Raimondi.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD. Elisah Spencer, 24, has been charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs (disrupting live sporting event) for his attack on WWE wrestler Seth Rollins during the Raw television show Monday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, per the NYPD.

Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi Per police, Rollins suffered swelling to his lip, but refused medical attention. More coming to @espn Per police, Rollins suffered swelling to his lip, but refused medical attention. More coming to @espn.

As for Seth Rollins' condition, he suffered a swollen lip but refused any kind of medical attention.

Seth Rollins referenced the incident later in the night

The main event of the night saw WWE Champion Big E taking on Austin Theory in singles competition. Before the contest kicked off, Seth Rollins came out to watch it and looked in great spirits. In an amusing moment, Rollins looked at both sides to make sure no one was charging at him again, and let out an evil laugh.

Seth Rollins acted like a pro during the incident and held the fan until security arrived at the spot to contain him. Rollins then decided against hitting the fan back. Not many fans have had such luck in the past, and have instantly paid for their actions.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Seth Rollins' wife Becky Lynch was caught by a fan camera after the incident, taking a peek at her husband. Thankfully, the former Universal Champion didn't suffer any major injuries during the attack. The attacker is facing serious charges and is sure to get banned from attending WWE events in the future.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Arjun