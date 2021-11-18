Ex-WWE Universal Champion mocks The Rock on his 25th anniversary

The Rock is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his debut this month. WWE has had various programs to celebrate this momentous occasion, but Seth Rollins doesn't seem to be in the mood to join in with the celebrations.

The Rock made his WWE debut way back in 1996 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. He debuted as Rocky Maivia on an episode of RAW on November 4, and later that month wrestled for the first time in WWE at Survivor Series.

Seth Rollins posted a screengrab of The Shield attacking The Rock in 2013, with the hashtag #Rock25 added to the tweet.

Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose acted as CM Punk's henchmen back in 2013. Ahead of Punk's high-profile match against The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013, the trio ambushed The Great One in the ring. This led to Vince McMahon adding a stipulation to the match wherein Punk would have to relinquish the WWE Championship if The Shield got involved in the match.

The Rock's incredible WWE career could have one final match

The Rock hasn't stepped into the squared circle since his match with Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32 in 2016. That match was a let-down for many fans and wouldn't be the right way to end a legendary career. He recently discussed a possible final match in WWE.

"I don't know if I have another title run, considering I'm the People's Champion. But I don't know if it's another title run. I think possibly, you know, there might be another match down the road. It would have to make sense," said The Rock.

The Rock and Reigns could possibly meet at WrestleMania 39 in 2022, which is set to take place in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ ESPN @espn 25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 https://t.co/fCmoJJ5lBU Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14… Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14…

