Shane Thorne reacts to his WWE release

It looks like cutting the crop of talent season has arrived pretty early for WWE again. As a result, Shane Thorne became one of those that were released.

The former WWE Superstar debuted on the main roster as part of the faction, Retribution. He was given an unusual mask to wear and became known as Slapjack.

Following the release, Thorne tweeted that he was not angry about the time he spent working for WWE. He posted on his official Twitter account saying:

"All jokes aside I got nothing to be mad about. I had a financially great run, met some cool people, traveled and had plenty of laughs. I have some great stories to tell in the future but for now... Let's go 90 days! 90 days and I'm coming for you @jesseLplate."

Shane Thorne never got a chance to shine as he wasn't allowed to debut his new Crocodile Dundee-inspired gimmick on television after the Retribution disbanded. Unfortunately, he'll never be able to do it ever again as a part of WWE.

Shane Thorne, Hit Row, Tegan Nox, and more released

WWE seems to have a penchant for these budget-cut-induced releases, much to everyone's dismay. On November 18, the company laid off a bunch of talent again.

The eight releases include John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

We all hope to see them land safely back on their feet after this occurrence. It will be intriguing to see who ends up where now that many promotions aew recruiting new talent.

What do you think about the recent WWE releases? Do you think they made the wrong decision by letting anyone here go? Let us know in the comment section down below.

