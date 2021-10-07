 "She kind of felt like one of the boys" - Shawn Stasiak on former female WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Shawn Stasiak has shared his experience of working with WWE legend Stacy Keibler.

Stasiak and Keibler had a run at WCW when she played the role of his manager. They had another brief reunion in WWE but it didn't last long as Keibler went on to manage The Dudley Boyz.

Stasiak, a multi-time WWE Hardcore Champion, didn't know that Keibler was so young when they were paired together. During his interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Unskripted, Stasiak praised her good looks and cool demeanor.

"Yeah, Stacy was cool. You know, I didn't realize how young she was when I worked with her. She was like 20-21, really young. I was in my early 30's at that point but she was cool, you know, man. She was a very pretty woman, head-to-toe. She had a cool demeanor."

Stasiak added that Stacy almost felt like "one of the boys" as she went with the flow and took bumps despite having a minimum amount of training as a pro wrestler.

"She trained a little bit to be a wrestler and took bumps and what-not. She just kind of went with the flow, she kind of felt like one of the boys, to be honest, as ironic as that sounds."

Stacy Keibler left WWE in 2006

However, the former female WWE Superstar made a special guest appearance for the company's reality show, Tough Enough. Since Keibler is a former NFL cheerleader as well, she helped contestants prepare to perform publicly at Universal Studios.

In 2019, Stacy Keibler made a surprise appearance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to induct the iconic Torrie Wilson. In 2021, she was listed by WWE Network as one of the women to have made an impact outside of the pro wrestling ring.

Also Read

During her time on WWE programming, Stacy Keibler mostly worked as a manager. Not only was she paired alongside Shawn Stasiak, but she also worked with the likes of Test, Scott Steiner, and The Dudley Boyz.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria