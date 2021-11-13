"I need to prove I’m better than him" - Current Champion calls out Roman Reigns for a Universal Title match

Roman Reigns has been challenged to a Universal Title match by WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style said he wanted to prove that he's better than the Tribal Chief.

The two superstars collided at WWE Tribute To The Troops, which was taped last month following an episode of SmackDown. The show, dedicated to honoring and entertaining the United States Armed Forces members, is set to air on Sunday, 14 November, on FOX.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, Shinsuke Nakamura stated he hopes the match will ignite a program between himself and Roman Reigns for the blue brand's top title. He also joked that his ally Rick Boogs should collide with Reigns' special counsel, Paul Heyman.

“This is a match for a special show,” said Nakamura. “After [Tribute To The Troops], we need a full story between myself and Roman Reigns. Roman has a real responsibility for WWE and professional wrestling, and a responsibility to his bloodline to be the best professional wrestler. He is one of the best in the world. But I need to get the WWE [Universal] title. I need to prove I’m better than him. Roman has that fighting spirit. I want to wrestle him more, and that includes Rick Boogs vs. Paul Heyman.”

WWE @WWE



WWE WWE is proud to honor those who have served.WWE @TributeToTroops returns to FOX on Sunday, Nov. 14. WWE is proud to honor those who have served.WWE @TributeToTroops returns to FOX on Sunday, Nov. 14. https://t.co/dGUCFxQHnq

Shinsuke Nakamura on what fans can expect from a feud between him and Roman Reigns

Shinsuke Nakamura has had a very successful career in WWE. He won the 2018 Royal Rumble match and has held the NXT, the United States and Intercontinental Championships. He has, however, never held a world title since arriving on the main roster.

The King of Strong Style said he wants to give fans something they will never forget when he works a program with Roman Reigns.

“I am ‘The King of Professional Wrestlers," said Nakamura. “Like my entrance, I want to give the audience something they will never forget. I also want to give the best work in the ring. People will see that against Roman Reigns, and they will see it every time I am in the ring.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Although not confirmed, Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to clash with United States Champion Damian Priest at WWE Survivor Series, as superstars from RAW and SmackDown battle for brand supremacy.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Roman Reigns feud with Shinsuke Nakamura? Yes No 8 votes so far