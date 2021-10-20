Solo Sikoa's NXT debut date confirmed; Title match added to Halloween Havoc

During the Halloween Havoc special episode of NXT 2.0, Solo Sikoa will make his official WWE debut. Plus, MSK will defend the NXT Tag Team titles against Imperium during next week's show.

Vignettes for Solo Sikoa, The Usos' younger brother, have been airing over the last two weeks on NXT.

Most of the Samoans in WWE are known for their hard-hitting offense and strength, which appears to be the direction for Sikoa's character.

At the moment, there is no further information about his debut on WWE's third brand, but we can expect Sikoa to be part of a squash match.

Also, during the most recent episode of NXT, Imperium was announced as the next challenger for MSK and their Tag Team Titles.

Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner have claimed that MSK hasn't represented the division well. Will they be the team to end the reign of Wes Lee and Nash Carter?

Can Carmelo Hayes get the NXT North American title back from Johnny Gargano at Halloween Havoc?

The go-home episode of NXT opened with new NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. He addressed his shock win last week and his future. Hayes and Trick Williams were then interrupted by Johnny Gargano.

With so much change in his life and The Way, Johnny Wrestling didn't know what was next. Fortunately, he knew a big event was right around the corner, and he would be back.

Williams and Hayes mocked Gargano's "daughter" Indi Hartwell, and that brought out Dexter Lumis. When all was said and done, the new North American Champion left the ring without his title.

Later in the night, Hayes and Williams looked for the Championship in the locker room. Instead, they found a drawing from Lumis addressing an "Open House" next week.

Also Read

Hayes seemed unfazed by the picture, but Williams claimed he didn't like haunted houses.

Will the new Champion retrieve the title he left in the ring, or is something sinister in store at NXT's Halloween Havoc next week?

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Alan John

LIVE POLL Q. Will Carmelo Hayes get his NXT North American title back next week? Yes. No. 0 votes so far