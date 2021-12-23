Details on former WWE Superstar smoking marijuana in The Undertaker's coffin

Charles Wright (also known as The Godfather) recently revealed that he once smoked marijuana in The Undertaker’s coffin while waiting backstage at a WWE event.

The Godfather, 60, has been an avid marijuana user since the age of 27. The Hall of Famer used to smoke before and after WWE events. On one occasion, Vince McMahon even refused to share a marijuana-filled elevator with the popular Superstar.

Speaking on D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, The Godfather remembered a time when he hid in The Undertaker’s coffin because he needed to smoke.

“One time, man, I had to smoke and I couldn’t," The Godfather said. "...I couldn’t find a place. I swear this is true. I had a one-hitter – we used to call them one-hitter quitters – and I jumped in the coffin [pretends to smoke], then I popped out of the coffin. I swear it, I swear that’s true… I smoked in the coffin.”

Coffins could frequently be found backstage in WWE during the 1990s and 2000s. According to Cagematch.net, The Undertaker competed in 163 casket/coffin matches throughout his career. The stipulation of the unique match type stated that the winner had to place their opponent inside the casket and close the lid.

The Godfather and The Undertaker have been friends for three decades

The Godfather’s friendship with The Undertaker dates back to the early 1990s. Both men later became members of the BSK (Bone Street Krew), a backstage group of friends in WWE.

During an appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show, The Godfather said The Undertaker once advised him to leave WWE in 1993. At the time, the former Intercontinental Champion had personal issues and regularly got into fights in real life.

“‘Taker actually came to me and he was like, ‘Hey, bro, you might need to go home,'" The Godfather said. "And so we let Vince [WWE Chairman Vince McMahon] know, and he didn’t just beat me, beat me, beat me, beat me, but they let me slowly go because I was just in a bad, bad place, really bad place."

The Godfather admitted he was “evil and mean” during that period of time. He added that The Undertaker used to “babysit” him and make sure he did not get into trouble outside the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Table Talk and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy The Undertaker's casket matches? Yes No 0 votes so far