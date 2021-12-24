"No. 1 bulls**t guy"- The Great Khali takes shot at current WWE Superstar

The Great Khali recently took a hilarious shot at WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil via his Instagram handle.

The Hall of Famer's last in-ring appearance came at The Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018. Khali participated in Battle Royale and was eliminated by Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley.

WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil also participated in the match. O'Neil's performance inside the squared circle was overshadowed by a hilarious botch during his entrance. The former WWE Tag Team Champion sprinted towards the ring, lost his balance just when he was about to enter, and slid under the ring.

The Great Khali recently shared two posts highlighting the famous botch and had some choice words for O'Neil.

"Oh you see this. see this guy. No. 1 bulls**t guy," wrote The Great Khali.

The Giant is obviously joking with the statement. Titus's botch has become an iconic moment and is regularly featured on WWE's various 'funniest moments' lists.

The Great Khali's Instagram is a goldmine of amusing content

The Great Khali was one of the scariest superstars in WWE during his prime. Now, though, the Indian Giant is one of the funniest when it comes to sharing content on social media.

A while ago, the former World Champion shared several clips of him slapping a guy for interrupting him. The Great Khali also occasionally shares throwback posts from his WWE run. His post on O'Neil's botch has garnered a large number of views so far.

Titus O'Neil's botch at The Greatest Royal Rumble got significant coverage over the next few days. Here's what he had to say about his botch:

“It was AT THIS MOMENT....💡💡💡My @WWE #WWEGGR Idea For The Greatest Royal Rumble Moment was Born 💡 @WWEShop Get That MERCH ready!!! I’m about to slide....These extra Checks right into the bank,” wrote O'Neil.

What do you make of The Great Khali calling Titus O'Neil "No. 1 bulls**t guy"? What was your immediate reaction to O'Neil's botch at The Greatest Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section!

