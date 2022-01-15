Former WWE Champion takes a cheeky dig at John Cena while praising him for Peacemaker

John Cena's Peacemaker has been getting great reviews, with many praising the show. Among them was Cena's old rival, The Miz, who proceeded to take a cheeky dig at the former WWE Champion.

HBO Max was so impressed with Cena's performance as Peacemaker in the 2021 movie Suicide Squad that it became the first series to spinoff as part of the DC Extended Universe. The show made its debut on HBO Max this week, on January 13th.

Peacemaker earned the attention of many fans of John Cena and his former foe, two-time WWE Champion, The Miz.

The A-Lister said the show is one of the coolest things Cena has done, including losing to him at WrestleMania.

"This might be the coolest thing I've ever seen you do including losing to me at WrestleMania. Congrats on the new must watch show. #Peacemaker," said The Miz.

The Miz refers to WrestleMania XXVII in 2011 when he main evented The Show Of Shows against Cena.

To the surprise of fans, The A-Lister would retain the WWE Championship at WrestleMania with a timely assist from The Rock.

John Cena recently indicated that he is not done wrestling in WWE "by a long shot"

Cena recently spoke with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show to help promote Peacemaker. During the interview, the topic of WWE and WrestleMania 38 came up.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow When @JohnCena was 12 years old, he received a Christmas gift that changed his life. When @JohnCena was 12 years old, he received a Christmas gift that changed his life. https://t.co/tqHVsWhNYj

While the Cenation Leader couldn't commit to competing at the Show Of Shows in Dallas, Texas, this April, he did state that he's "far from his last performance" in WWE.

"I will tell everybody watching, I'm not done with WWE by a long shot. That's my home, I love it. I was able to go back during the summer for a few months and entertain audiences when they welcomed audiences back to arenas, and I've far from had my last performance," said Cena.

Last year, John Cena missed his first WrestleMania since 2002. It's hard to fathom that he will miss two in a row, but with success in Hollywood, it may indeed be a long shot.

Would you like to see Cena in this year's Royal Rumble and WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments!

