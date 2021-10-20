"That was so funny" - The Rock to current WWE star on their impression of him

WWE star Carmella recently opened up about a conversation she had with The Rock, after the former SmackDown Women's Champion imitated him.

Reports earlier this year had suggested that The Rock could make a return at this year's Survivor Series, to mark 25 years since his televised debut in WWE. But those plans have reportedly been scrapped.

On her recent appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Carmella discussed imitating The Rock and was surprised to get a message from him. The People's Champ praised Carmella while also giving her some tips on bettering her performance.

“I decided to be The Rock. I think I nailed it. The Rock messaged me on Instagram. He was very complimentary. I couldn’t even believe it. My mind was blown. He said, ‘Oh my God. That was so funny.’ He was giving me tips. He said, ‘The cadence on that is not easy.’ He started cutting a promo. I don’t fangirl that much. The amount of people we meet in this business is like, ‘Oh yea, it’s just another day.’ But for The Rock to recognize me, I was like, ‘What is happening right now?’” said Carmella. (H/T WrestlingNews)

Carmella revealed that she bought wigs, mustaches, and bald caps to make herself look like The Rock.

The Rock could possibly appear on video at WWE Survivor Series

A report stated that the former WWE Champion will be in Australia during the Survivor Series pay-per-view, and the only possibility of him appearing on the show is by video.

There have also been several rumors about him having one final match in WWE, against Roman Reigns. That could potentially happen two years from now at WrestleMania 39, which will be held at the SoFi Stadium in California.

