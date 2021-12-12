The Undertaker reveals his favorite current WWE Superstar; praises former WWE Champion for his entrance

WWE legend The Undertaker was recently in a Q&A session with WWE on TikTok. During the conversation, The Deadman answered many questions, including who his current favorite superstar in WWE is today.

In response to the question, The Undertaker claimed that his favorite superstar from the present-day WWE roster is none other than former foe Edge.

The Undertaker and Edge most notably shared the ring with each other at WrestleMania XXIV in the main event of the show. On that occasion, The Phenom defeated his on-screen rival via submission after a 24-minute match.

The Deadman also responded to several other exciting questions, and he revealed that Yokozuna was his toughest opponent of all time. The Undertaker also mentioned that he would have loved to have a match against Andre The Giant.

Check out The Undertaker's recent Q&A with WWE TikTok here below:

When asked about who he thinks currently has the best gear in all of WWE, The Undertaker named Rey Mysterio. The former world champion also said that his favorite entrance right now is that of Drew McIntyre.

The Undertaker retired as an active performer from WWE at Survivor Series 2020

During the final episode of the Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary, The Phenom retired from the professional wrestling industry.

At Survivor Series 2020, The Undertaker made a special appearance on the show, and he wore his trademark coat and hat. The Deadman gave an emotional farewell speech; in the end, he confirmed his retirement in classic Undertaker style.

"My time has come to let The Undertaker Rest in Peace," said The Undertaker.

The Phenom also received a 10-bell salute and performed a traditional Undertaker kneeling pose. WWE then projected a holographic image of his iconic former manager, the late Paul Bearer in the ring to make the moment even more meaningful.

What do you think about The Undertaker's comments? Sound off below.

