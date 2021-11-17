"This is a gonna be a match you wanna see", The Miz hypes Champion vs Champion match at WWE Survivor Series 

Former WWE Champion The Miz was a special guest on the Today Show's 3rd Hour, where he discussed an array of topics from the current WWE product, the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view and fatherhood.

During this morning's interview, WWE's A-Lister discussed WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch's bout on Sunday. He expressed that he's extremely excited for the match-up, insinuating that the heat between Flair and Lynch is very real and that it could produce magic between the ropes:

“Right now, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, they’re going to be going head to head at Survivor Series and they’re not friends anymore. They were friends… Like, real friends, and I don’t think they’re friends anymore. I haven’t talked to them in a while, but I’m watching what they’re doing on SmackDown and RAW and I’m going, ‘Oh boy, this is a gonna be a match you wanna see." Said The Miz

The two members of the 4 Horsewomen have been engaged in an extremely intense war of words, spilling out on WWE TV and social media. Over the past several weeks, the two women have been trading serious shots via promos at one another.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Lynch expressed that her and the Queen of WWE no longer speak and that she does not trust Flair anymore.

"I don’t know, man," said Lynch. "We don’t talk anymore. We don’t talk. So all I’ll say is the locker room needs a hero sometimes. And sometimes somebody’s gotta be a hero. I’m all right being that hero. That’s what I’ll say on that matter." (H/T: Sports Illustrated)

The Miz says that who is at home is nothing like his WWE character

In the same interview, The Miz discussed the difference between the characters he portrays on TV and the father and husband he is at home. The first ever 2x WWE Grand Slam Champion says his character is "very egotistical," driving home the point that at home he is nothing like that.

“I don’t consider myself very egotistical. I feel like Miz is always talking in the third person. The Miz is awesome, The Miz is the greatest… Mike doesn’t talk like that at home. Mike at home is just like, playing with his three-year-old daughter and his two-year-old daughter and just having tea parties.” said The Miz

Despite The Miz's heel persona, it is well documented that he is a softy when it comes to his wife, former WWE superstar Maryse, and his children. Even having his family play a role in WWE segments and feuds when called for.

What do you think of The Miz's thoughts on the upcoming match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

