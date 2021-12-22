WWE announces three title matches for NXT: New Year's Evil

As announced on this week's show, the New Year special edition of WWE NXT 2.0 will see all the singles titles of the brand being defended.

WWE seems to be delivering on its promise to push the rising stars as 20-year-old Cora Jade will challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Title in a triple threat match. Former Champion Raquel Gonzalez will be there as the other challenger.

A title vs. title match was also announced for the upcoming special as Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong challenged North American Champion Carmelo Hayes after attacking him earlier on this week's show.

For the NXT title, Bron Breakker will face Tommaso Ciampa for his 'goldie.' The former has been chasing the champion since losing at Halloween Havoc. The challenger vowed to run through everyone to get another opportunity, pinning The Blackheart in the WarGames Match.

What else happened in WWE NXT this week?

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles made a rare appearance on this week's NXT. He showed up on NXT 2.0 to confront the brand's biggest heel, Grayson Waller. The latter has been taunting Styles via social media videos over the weekend.

After Dexter Lumis defeated Trick Williams on the show, Waller attacked him with a steel chair. He proclaimed to take out the best in NXT one-by-one, a mission that began with him attacking Johnny Gargano and LA Knight.

Just then, AJ appeared on the big screen and was shown arriving in the back area. The two were later involved in a war of words, but physical altercations occurred as Waller exited the ring, saying he would let Omos deal with AJ first.

It seems like two could be involved in a match at NXT: New Years Evil. It's rumored that the Styles vs. Omos match will happen at the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place three days before the NXT New Year's Evil special.

NXT's upcoming special already has a stacked card. Having a veteran like AJ Styles will surely grab more eyeballs to WWE's third brand.

What are your thoughts on NXT New Years Evil match card? Would you like to see AJ Styles at the event? Sound off in the comments!

