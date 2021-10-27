Toxic Attraction become new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at Halloween Havoc 

Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne dethroned Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to become the new NXT Women's Tag Team Champions at Halloween Havoc.

NXT's special episode kicked off tonight with the "Scareway To Hell" Triple Threat Ladder match for the Women's Tag Team Championships. The stipulation for the match was selected last week by Shirai, who earned the opportunity to spin the wheel after winning a Triple Threat match against Pirotta and Jayne.

After a chaotic battle that saw multiple spots, it was Dolin who grabbed the Championship to secure the win. Jayne followed suit and grabbed the other belt.

All six women put their bodies on the line in a match which was physical. Io Shirai was especially part of a risky spot where she landed hard on a ladder lodged between the announcer's desk and the edge of the ring.

Hartwell, who threw Shirai onto the ladder as she was attempting to grab the NXT Women's Tag Titles, was herself left in a state of shock after she witnessed the spot.

Even Persia Pirotta came quite close to winning gold for her team. The powerhouse superstar showed off feats of strength throughout the match and asserted dominance over her opponents at various moments.

But, in the end, Toxic Attraction became the new champions after outsmarting their opponents without the need for underhanded tactics.

What's next for Toxic Attraction on NXT?

Now that Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have become the new NXT Tag Team Champions, they will be waiting to see if their other stablemate Mandy Rose can become the new NXT Women's Champion when she faces Raquel Gonzalez later in the night.

Ever since their debut, the trio has run through almost every woman on the NXT roster.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark could immediately challenge the new Champions in a bid to reclaim the gold. Hartwell and Pirotta are the other team who could challenge Dolin and Jayne after their inspiring performance during the match.

At the moment, it seems like Halloween Havoc will be the night Toxic Attraction could fulfill the prophecy and hold all the gold in NXT.

Edited by Alan John