"Careless and unsafe" - Details on Triple H asking Vince McMahon to hold meeting with former WWE Champion

Jim Ross recently recalled how Triple H asked WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to talk to Chris Jericho about his “careless” in-ring style.

Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, discussed Jericho’s early days in WWE on his Grilling JR podcast. He revealed that Triple H once spoke to Vince McMahon about the current AEW star's lack of safety.

“It [the meeting] was necessary because Vince had been convinced that Jericho was careless and that he wasn’t safe. He wasn’t safe with one woman in an intergender match… are you kidding? Yeah, I remember that. Going back on all of our notes, as I did last night, I just think that Vince is then able to go tell Triple H, who we were counting on – he was going to become a huge star, great heel – that, ‘I talked to Jericho, I got that cleared up.’ So that’s one squeaky wheel that moves on to something else. So I think that’s kind of what it was... Triple H’s influence,” Ross said.

Jericho joined WWE in 1999 and began working with Triple H’s then-girlfriend, Chyna. On one occasion, the former ECW and WCW star accidentally gave Chyna a black eye during a match.

Chris Jericho worked with Chyna at Survivor Series 1999, Armageddon 1999, and the 2000 Royal Rumble. During that time, Chyna held the first of her two Intercontinental Championships. She was also briefly recognized as a co-Intercontinental Champion with Jericho.

Chris Jericho’s reaction after he gave Chyna a black eye in WWE

Jim Ross warned Chris Jericho that he was likely going to receive “some heat” after unintentionally injuring Chyna.

He added that Jericho was “fearless” and not intimidated by the possible backstage repercussions.

“I just said, ‘You’re gonna get some heat over this deal.’ Jericho was undaunted. You couldn’t intimidate the little b*****d. He was fearless, and he knew that it was a potato. They happen all the time in wrestling. I don’t think it bothered him a hell of a lot. I’m sure he apologized, like a pro would,” Ross said.

Earlier this year, Jericho spoke on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show about his past issues with Triple H. He said they “hated each other for years” but they are now on good terms.

