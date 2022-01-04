×
Twitter reacts to Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman's reunion on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have officially reunited!
Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Jan 04, 2022 10:21 AM IST
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman finally reunited on tonight's episode of RAW.

Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion after winning the prestigious belt at Day 1, with a big victory over Seth Rollins, Big E, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens. Lesnar pinned Big E at the event to win his sixth WWE title.

Tonight on RAW, Lesnar and his former manager Paul Heyman shared the ring, and the duo reunited to a big pop. Heyman made sure to take a slight jibe at Universal Champion Roman Reigns and stated that The Tribal Chief would be vulnerable without him on SmackDown.

👀 "South Carolina, acknowledge me." - @BrockLesnar#TheBeast and #WWEChampion is back with his advocate @HeymanHustle by his side! #WWERaw https://t.co/BUJx42p7HF

As Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were leaving the ring, Lesnar could be seen putting his arm around the latter. The Beast Incarnate also thanked Heyman as during their segment.

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman go way back

Brock Lesnar made his WWE debut on the RAW after WrestleMania X8 in 2002, with Paul Heyman by his side. Lesnar and Heyman were together for the better part of Lesnar's first WWE run in 2002-04. Shortly after Lesnar made his huge WWE return in 2012, Heyman aligned with him again.

At WrestleMania 36 in 2020, Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre. Months later, Paul Heyman allied with Roman Reigns, who had embraced his dark side on SmackDown. Lesnar's big return at SummerSlam 2021 caused tensions between Heyman and Reigns, and the Universal Champion finally cut ties with Heyman before WWE Day 1.

Heyman and Lesnar create magic whenever they are on WWE TV, and tonight wasn't any exception. They have now set their sights on the Royal Rumble event, where Lesnar will defend his WWE title.

As expected, the WWE Universe went into a frenzy on Twitter over Heyman's much-anticipated reunion with Lesnar. It garnered tons of interesting reactions. Check out the most notable tweets below:

Heyman doing the Brock Lesnar intro again, you love to see it. #WWERaw
When @HeymanHustle is on fire, he burns the whole entire house down. That promo was a scorcher tonight. #WWERaw
Paul Heyman is introducing Brock Lesnar as his client on Monday Night Raw. This certainly has created an interesting situation #WWERaw
Harry Potter Reunion < THIS #WWERaw(via @WWE)https://t.co/lCcqyr7U7C
It's great that Brock is doing his own promo even with Paul Heyman out there #WWERAW
Paul Heyman bouncing from one married man to another 🤔 #WWERAW https://t.co/fOCt1G5TnX
Paul Heyman is bloody brilliant.#WWERaw
Paul Heyman back with Brock Lesnar like "O YALL THOUGHT HE WAS OVER" #WWERaw
"The All-Mighty Brock Lesnar wannabe" #WWERaw https://t.co/Asxf4nHOVx
Paul is with Brock 👀 #WWERaw https://t.co/3VeRoGDAQq
This is like the first run Lesnar has had with WWE where he looks like he actually cares and is enjoying his job lol #WWERAW
“ACKNOWLEDGE ME” 😱Como te estamos amando BROCK LESNAR 💙 #WWERAW https://t.co/whdldAGmHH

