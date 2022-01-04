Brock Lesnar reunites with Paul Heyman to open this week’s RAW

This week's edition of RAW started with a bang as we were treated to a fine reunion between Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

Lesnar was supposed to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Day 1 on January 1st. Due to unfortunate circumstances regarding Reigns contracting COVID, Lesnar was added to the Fatal-4-Way for the WWE Championship, where he defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Big E.

The first edition of WWE Monday Night RAW after Day 1 started with the lights out. When they came back on, Paul Heyman was in the ring introducing the new WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar thanked Heyman for everything he's done for him lately, such as allowing him to be a free agent to appear in both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown and inserting him into the Fatal-4-Way match at WWE Day 1 once Reigns wasn't able to compete.

Heyman proceeded to take a few shots at Roman Reigns during his promo as well.

The main event of this week's Monday Night RAW will be the Fatal 4-Way that was originally planned for WWE Day 1, and the winner between Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble on January 29th.

The partnership between Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman goes back a long way

The fans of Lesnar would be happy to see him back with Paul Heyman. In 2002, Lesnar was dubbed "The Next Big Thing" and made his debut on Monday Night RAW by decimating three WWE Superstars competing for the WWE Hardcore Championship.

He was accompanied by Paul Heyman then, and the latter has been a part of Lesnar's career nearly every step of the way.

While Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been a team, Lesnar has achieved several tremendous feats, such as winning the WWE Royal Rumble in 2003, ending The Undertaker's Streak at WrestleMania in 2014, and winning the Money In The Bank Ladder Match in 2019.

Do you feel like reuniting Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar will last? Sound off in the comments below!

