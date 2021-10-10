Vince Russo reveals Vince McMahon's reply after he recently offered to help WWE

Almost a month ago, Vince Russo stated that he reached out to Vince McMahon to offer his services. He has now revealed that Vince McMahon wrote back saying there was "no heat" between the two parties.

Vince Russo offered to provide his creative input and help with the current WWE product. He was willing to build up a fresh look for the promotion.

Speaking with Andrew Donnelly of Wrestle Buddy, Vince Russo detailed his back and forth with Vince McMahon.

"It's really weird with Vince because we don't have a relationship. So I wrote to him and here's what I said "Do I have any heat with you? Because if I do, I don't know what that heat is and I don't understand why it's kind of like Vince Russo has become the enemy. So can you explain that to me?". So bro, Vince [McMahon] did write me back. He says "You have no heat whatsoever". I said "Okay fine. If I have no heat, I'm just offering this to you. If you want me to take a look at the show, critique it, If you want me to look at certain characters or whatever, I'm definitely open to doing that,'" said Vince Russo.

Vince Russo further stated that Vince McMahon left the conversation open-ended. You can check out Vince Russo's thoughts on various subjects in wrestling, from the Attitude Era to his opinion on AEW in the video below:

Will Vince Russo work with Vince McMahon and WWE full-time?

After recalling his offer to Vince McMahon, Vince Russo clarified that he has no intentions of returning to WWE full-time. He is willing to provide his help and input, but he won't accept the hectic schedule of the full-time job.

"I want to make it perfectly clear, never ever ever, for all the money in the world, would I go back to that for a full time job, ever bro," Vince Russo said.

What do you think of Vince Russo's offer and Vince McMahon's reply to Russo? Do you believe Vince Russo will work with WWE again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

