"What the hell is he wearing?" - Vince McMahon's reaction to celebrity's gear in WWE

WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard has opened up about Vince McMahon's reaction to seeing Jackass TV star Chris Pontius' speedo gear. The WWE Chairman was taken aback at seeing Pontius in a G-string.

The Jackass duo of Steve-O and Pontius featured in a segment with the late Umaga on RAW in 2006. The pair got a beating from the latter, with Steve-O claiming it was the "worst beating" he ever got.

On his latest Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard revealed that both Steve-O and Chris Pontius were "awesome," but the production team was a little worried as he looked rather "naked." Vince McMahon wasn't too impressed with the gear either.

"Pontius was hilarious and we tell the story about Vince [McMahon] didn’t realize that Pontius’ gimmick was running around in a G-string and was looking like, ‘What the hell is wearing? What the hell!?’ So that was kind of funny, but wasn’t funny for those who were directly involved in the production of that because yeah, it kind of looked like he was a little naked out there. Technically was but he was game man, he was funny as sh*t, they both were. They were awesome," said Bruce Prichard. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Pontius stated that McMahon was pleased with how the segment between the Jackass duo and Umaga went in the ring.

Umaga's vicious blows knocked out Steve-O on WWE RAW

As per the segment, Steve-O was supposed to stay down after receiving a beating from Umaga. But, the Jackass star got up, which resulted in more beatings at the hands of the WWE star, which knocked him out.

“So now the match is supposed to be over, but I don’t know that I have to play dead, so I keep moving around and like he’s not done beating me up… now he’s gonna hit me with the fu*king elbow that actually knocked me into a blackout," said Steve-O.

Jus🏆in @Justin_SofOK Steve-O laughs after being attacked by Umaga which results in being legitimately assaulted by Umaga. He blacked out after the elbow. #wwe06 Steve-O laughs after being attacked by Umaga which results in being legitimately assaulted by Umaga. He blacked out after the elbow. #wwe06 https://t.co/e3c9On764J

ALSO READ Article Continues below

WWE reportedly also had plans to put Steve-O and the rest of the Jackass crew in a match against Umaga at SummerSlam, but it was canceled.

Fans! What does wrestling legend Dutch Mantell think of the recent WWE releases? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy